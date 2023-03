Three miles southwest of town on Cape Arago Hwy, this state park is nestled in a small, protected bay that once served as a safe harbor for fishing boats, and possibly pirates as well. Today it's popular with swimmers, hikers and tidepool explorers. A 6-mile, cliff-edge stretch of the Oregon Coast Trail continues south from here to link all three state parks in the area. Cape Arago Lighthouse sits just offshore on a rocky crag.