Six miles south of Port Orford, mountains edge down to the ocean, and the heavily wooded Humbug Mountain rises 1750ft from the surf. When European settlers first came to the area in 1851, the Tututni Native Americans lived in a large village along the beach north of here.

Hike a 3-mile trail that leads through the coast's largest remaining groves of Port Orford cedar to the top of the mountain for dramatic views of Cape Sebastian and the Pacific Ocean.