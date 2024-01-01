Twelve miles south of Port Orford, kids will scream at the sight of a Tyrannosaurus rex in front of this dinosaur park. Life-size replicas of the extinct beasties are set in a lush, first-growth temperate rainforest; the huge ferns and trees set the right mood for going back in time. Family-run for nearly 60 years.
Prehistoric Gardens
Southern Oregon Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Southern Oregon Coast attractions
5.04 MILES
Six miles south of Port Orford, mountains edge down to the ocean, and the heavily wooded Humbug Mountain rises 1750ft from the surf. When European…
10.42 MILES
This 1934 building was home to members of the area's US Coast Guard 'surfmen,' who were in charge of search and rescue along this stretch of coastline – a…
3. Port Orford Heads State Park
10.44 MILES
A short drive along Coast Guard Rd leads to this state park, which has the best location in town. A couple of 20-minute loop trails offer fine panoramic…
4. Curry Historical Society Museum
14.45 MILES
The Curry Historical Society Museum has displays on the area's mining, logging and Native American histories.
17.25 MILES
Nine miles north of Port Orford, this rugged promontory is the second-most-westerly point of the continental US and host to a fine state park with hiking…
17.34 MILES
This huge, elaborate, nicely restored Victorian home was built in 1898 by Patrick Hughes, an Irish dairy rancher and gold miner who settled the area.
17.49 MILES
This lighthouse, built in 1870, is the oldest and highest operational lighthouse in Oregon. There's an informative visitor center, plus tours that let you…
20.06 MILES
The coast around Gold Beach is spectacular. Take a break at Cape Sebastian State Park, a rocky headland 7 miles south, for a panorama stretching from…