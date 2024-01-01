Prehistoric Gardens

Southern Oregon Coast

Twelve miles south of Port Orford, kids will scream at the sight of a Tyrannosaurus rex in front of this dinosaur park. Life-size replicas of the extinct beasties are set in a lush, first-growth temperate rainforest; the huge ferns and trees set the right mood for going back in time. Family-run for nearly 60 years.

