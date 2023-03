The Hocking Hills are prime fruit-growing territory thanks to super-fertile soil, and three generations of the family-owned Laurelville Fruit Farm have made a name for themselves here with fresh fruit and cider. More than 20 varieties of apples – including Melrose, Ohio’s state apple – three different kinds of peaches and cherries are sold in season.

Cider slushies were introduced in 1980 – pure apple cider, ice and nothing else.