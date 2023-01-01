Hocking Hills State Park

Ohio's most popular park is splendid to explore in any season, but it's especially lovely in autumn. Thirty miles of hiking trails meander through the forest past waterfalls and gorges. Old Man's Cave is the park's hot spot, with several short paths (less than a half-mile) that deliver a scenic payoff. Nearby Cedar Falls offers a half-mile trail edged by steep rock walls that leads to a peaceful waterfall and pool. The park is 12 miles southwest of Logan.

The shiny new visitor center, located beside the parking lot for Old Man's Cave, has trail maps and exhibits on the area's unique geology.

If you want to spend the night, the park has abundant tent and RV sites ($23 to $43) and cabins (from $150).