John Glenn Astronomy Park

The Hocking Hills claim some of the country’s darkest skies, which is why this astronomy park provides an amazing opportunity for earthlings obsessed with the universe. The park features 12 telescopes – including one of Ohio's largest – that allow gazers to peer at stars, planets, the moon, nebulae, galaxies and comets, with astronomers and other star experts nearby to interpret what you’re seeing. Programs are free but you must reserve a spot in advance online.

In addition to the small, retractable-roof observatory, there is the adjacent Solar Plaza that has been designed to capture the sun’s rays during solstices and equinoxes – a tradition practiced at Stonehenge, England; Chaco Canyon, New Mexico; and elsewhere for centuries.

Programs take place on Friday and Saturday nights at sunset. Check the park's Facebook page for the most current information on times and weather conditions.

The sight is located within Hocking Hills State Park, about a mile from the parking lot for Old Man's Cave.