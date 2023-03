Who collects pencil sharpeners? Rev Paul Johnson of Carbon Hill, Ohio, did for nearly 20 years, and his eccentric collection of thousands – America’s largest – is on display in a dedicated shed at the Hocking Hills Welcome Center in Logan.

You’ll find US presidents, panda bears, the Eiffel Tower, skateboards, a monster that belches... The oldest dates from 1906, and the rarest is probably the World Trade Center.