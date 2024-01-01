Channel your jug band fantasies on a half-hour factory tour and in the small museum. The company has been making washboards – you know, the device your grandma used to scrub her laundry that doubled as a bluegrass instrument – since 1895. It's the only such manufacturer left in the US.
Columbus Washboard Company
Ohio
Nearby Ohio attractions
0.67 MILES
Learn how moonshine is made from start to finish at this family-owned distillery. You’ll see original copper pot stills that date back to the family’s…
2. Paul A Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum
1.68 MILES
Who collects pencil sharpeners? Rev Paul Johnson of Carbon Hill, Ohio, did for nearly 20 years, and his eccentric collection of thousands – America’s…
9.65 MILES
Ohio's most popular park is splendid to explore in any season, but it's especially lovely in autumn. Thirty miles of hiking trails meander through the…
10.52 MILES
The Hocking Hills claim some of the country’s darkest skies, which is why this astronomy park provides an amazing opportunity for earthlings obsessed with…
17.94 MILES
The Hocking Hills are prime fruit-growing territory thanks to super-fertile soil, and three generations of the family-owned Laurelville Fruit Farm have…
22.24 MILES
Ohio University’s small art museum is worth a peek. It’s known for its modern prints and photographs and its collection of Southwest Native American…
22.28 MILES
Built in 1914, the barn was part of a working farm that the old Athens Lunatic Asylum established on its grounds. It was saved from demolition in the…