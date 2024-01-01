Columbus Washboard Company

Ohio

Channel your jug band fantasies on a half-hour factory tour and in the small museum. The company has been making washboards – you know, the device your grandma used to scrub her laundry that doubled as a bluegrass instrument – since 1895. It's the only such manufacturer left in the US.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • John Glenn Astronomy Park

    John Glenn Astronomy Park

    10.52 MILES

    The Hocking Hills claim some of the country’s darkest skies, which is why this astronomy park provides an amazing opportunity for earthlings obsessed with…

  • Hocking Hills State Park

    Hocking Hills State Park

    9.65 MILES

    Ohio's most popular park is splendid to explore in any season, but it's especially lovely in autumn. Thirty miles of hiking trails meander through the…

  • The shed where the sharpeners are kept at Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum

    Paul A Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum

    1.68 MILES

    Who collects pencil sharpeners? Rev Paul Johnson of Carbon Hill, Ohio, did for nearly 20 years, and his eccentric collection of thousands – America’s…

  • Tasting the moonshine at Hocking Hills Moonshine

    Hocking Hills Moonshine

    0.67 MILES

    Learn how moonshine is made from start to finish at this family-owned distillery. You’ll see original copper pot stills that date back to the family’s…

  • Dairy Barn Arts Center

    Dairy Barn Arts Center

    22.28 MILES

    Built in 1914, the barn was part of a working farm that the old Athens Lunatic Asylum established on its grounds. It was saved from demolition in the…

  • Apple House

    Apple House

    17.94 MILES

    The Hocking Hills are prime fruit-growing territory thanks to super-fertile soil, and three generations of the family-owned Laurelville Fruit Farm have…

  • Kennedy Museum of Art

    Kennedy Museum of Art

    22.24 MILES

    Ohio University’s small art museum is worth a peek. It’s known for its modern prints and photographs and its collection of Southwest Native American…

