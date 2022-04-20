In west-central New York, the rolling hills are cut through by 11 long narrow bodies of water appropriately named the Finger Lakes. The region is an outdoor paradise, as well as the state's premier wine-growing region, with more than 120 vineyards.

At the south of Cayuga Lake, Ithaca, home to Ivy League Cornell University, is the region's gateway. At the northern tip of Seneca Lake, Geneva is a pretty and lively town, thanks to the student population at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Here the restored 1894 Smith Opera House is a vibrant center for performing arts.

To the west, Y-shaped Keuka Lake is edged by two small state parks that keep it relatively pristine; it's a favorite for trout fishing. Base yourself at sweet little Hammondsport, on the southwestern end. Arts and crafts lovers should also schedule a stop in Corning to see the brilliant glass museum there.