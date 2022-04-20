IM Pei's brutalist building looms like a giant concrete robot above the ornate neo-Gothic surrounds of Cornell University's campus. Inside you'll find an…
Finger Lakes
In west-central New York, the rolling hills are cut through by 11 long narrow bodies of water appropriately named the Finger Lakes. The region is an outdoor paradise, as well as the state's premier wine-growing region, with more than 120 vineyards.
At the south of Cayuga Lake, Ithaca, home to Ivy League Cornell University, is the region's gateway. At the northern tip of Seneca Lake, Geneva is a pretty and lively town, thanks to the student population at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Here the restored 1894 Smith Opera House is a vibrant center for performing arts.
To the west, Y-shaped Keuka Lake is edged by two small state parks that keep it relatively pristine; it's a favorite for trout fishing. Base yourself at sweet little Hammondsport, on the southwestern end. Arts and crafts lovers should also schedule a stop in Corning to see the brilliant glass museum there.
Explore Finger Lakes
- HHerbert F Johnson Museum of Art
IM Pei's brutalist building looms like a giant concrete robot above the ornate neo-Gothic surrounds of Cornell University's campus. Inside you'll find an…
- CCorning Museum of Glass
This massive complex is home to fascinating exhibits on glassmaking, both as an art since ancient Egyptian days, and in the name of science. The…
- DDr Konstantin Frank
Four generations of the Frank family have run this multi-award–winning winery since 1962. The verandah of the tasting room offers spectacular views of…
- Women's Rights National Historical Park
Visit the chapel where Elizabeth Cady Stanton and friends declared in 1848 that 'all men and women are created equal,' the first step towards women's…
- BButtermilk Falls State Park
At the base of the eponymous falls, near the park entrance, is a popular swimming hole (11am to 7pm Friday through Sunday July and August). At other times…
- RRobert H Treman State Park
Five and a half miles southwest of Ithaca, the biggest state park in the area offers extensive trails and a very popular swimming hole (late June to early…
- KKnapp Winery & Restaurant
This winery, 12 miles south of Seneca Falls, has a wide lawn surrounded by gnarly roots and rioting wildflowers; you can look out over the trellis-covered…
- RRockwell Museum of Western Art
Based in Corning's attractive old city hall (built in 1893) the Rockwell's wide-ranging collection covers classic Americana and cowboy scenes, as well as…
- CCornell Botanic Gardens
The verdant spaces in and around campus includes a 100-acre arboretum, a botanical garden and numerous trails. Stop at the Nevin Welcome Center for maps…
