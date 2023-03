IM Pei's brutalist building looms like a giant concrete robot above the ornate neo-Gothic surrounds of Cornell University's campus. Inside you'll find an eclectic collection ranging from medieval wood carvings to modern masters and an extensive collection of Asian art. It's worth a visit if only for the panoramic views of Ithaca and Cayuga Lake from the top floor galleries.

Just down the hill behind the museum is Fall Creek, with a scenic bridge across it.