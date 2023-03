This winery, 12 miles south of Seneca Falls, has a wide lawn surrounded by gnarly roots and rioting wildflowers; you can look out over the trellis-covered vineyards while sampling the wines, grappas and limoncellos.

The winery restaurant is open 11am to 5pm Wednesday to Saturday and from 10am Sunday in April; daily May to October with brunch starting at 10am Sunday; and Friday to Sunday in November.