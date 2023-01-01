Red Tail Ridge Winery

Devoted to sustainable agriculture, this vineyard likes to experiment with obscure red varietals from cooler European regions, such as Teroldego and Dornfelder.
The winery's Good Karma–label wine donates 10% of each bottle sold to state food banks.
Finger Lakes
Devoted to sustainable agriculture, this vineyard likes to experiment with obscure red varietals from cooler European regions, such as Teroldego and Dornfelder.
The winery's Good Karma–label wine donates 10% of each bottle sold to state food banks.