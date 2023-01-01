A National Historic Landmark, the Roycroft Campus includes six restored arts-and-crafts-style buildings from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when the complex was founded by Elbert Hubbard. Start at the visitor center, which occupies the former Power House and has information on the history of the site and a small art gallery.

Inquire about guided walking tours of campus buildings or pick up a leaflet for a self-guided walking tour at the visitor center. The former print shop is now a well-stocked shop of modern artisan products.