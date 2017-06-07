Skylon Tower Observation Deck Admission

Your visit to Skylon Tower begins with the 'Ride to the Top' in the glass-enclosed exterior elevator, which provides a smooth, 52-second trip to the expansive indoor and outdoor observation deck. Take in the aerial views of Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, Great Gorge, and the Niagara River from the top of the tower, the region's tallest free-standing structure. You can also spot the Niagara wine region and the skyscrapers of Toronto and Buffalo on a clear day, when the view extends beyond 77 miles (125 km).Additional and optional activities (own expense):Skylon Tower features two restaurants high atop the landmark building — the Revolving Dining Room and the casual but distinctive Summit Suite Buffet. As the city's only revolving restaurant, the Revolving Dining Room rotates 360 degrees in one hour, offering views and photo ops to accompany the award-winning continental cuisine with a variety of dishes. Summit Suite Buffet, open in season for lunch and dinner, is known for its Sunday brunch and is an ideal option if you're looking for an affordable and casual dining experience in a unique setting. Vegetarian, children’s, and group and corporate menus are available, as well as early dinner specials. At the base of Skylon Tower is the Family Fun Centre, Niagara's largest entertainment complex with interactive games and rides for all ages. The 3D/4D theater features films like 'Legends of Niagara Falls.' Experience firsthand the native Indian legend of the 'Maid of the Mist' and the awesome power of the mighty falls up close in 3D/4D special effects. Afterward, perhaps browse the shopping concourse, which offers the widest selection of Niagara Falls specialty shops. The many gift shops feature distinctive Canadian souvenirs, clothing, jewelry, indigenous handcrafts, and local artisans such as Angelo Rossi Galleria and Studio. A master of glass-blowing with more than 50 years of experience, Angelo Rossi conducts demonstrations and tours of his gallery and studio; all pieces are hand signed by Angelo and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.