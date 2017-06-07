Welcome to Buffalo
Those rosy economic times are long over, leaving many abandoned industrial buildings in their wake. This said, revival is in Buffalo's air. Masterpieces of late 19th- and early 20th-century architecture, including designs by Frank Lloyd Wright and HH Richardson, have been magnificently restored. There's a gracious park system laid out by Frederick Law Olmsted, of NYC's Central Park fame, great museums, and a positive vibe that's impossible to ignore.
Top experiences in Buffalo
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Buffalo activities
Skylon Tower Observation Deck Admission
Your visit to Skylon Tower begins with the 'Ride to the Top' in the glass-enclosed exterior elevator, which provides a smooth, 52-second trip to the expansive indoor and outdoor observation deck. Take in the aerial views of Horseshoe Falls, American Falls, Great Gorge, and the Niagara River from the top of the tower, the region's tallest free-standing structure. You can also spot the Niagara wine region and the skyscrapers of Toronto and Buffalo on a clear day, when the view extends beyond 77 miles (125 km).Additional and optional activities (own expense):Skylon Tower features two restaurants high atop the landmark building — the Revolving Dining Room and the casual but distinctive Summit Suite Buffet. As the city's only revolving restaurant, the Revolving Dining Room rotates 360 degrees in one hour, offering views and photo ops to accompany the award-winning continental cuisine with a variety of dishes. Summit Suite Buffet, open in season for lunch and dinner, is known for its Sunday brunch and is an ideal option if you're looking for an affordable and casual dining experience in a unique setting. Vegetarian, children’s, and group and corporate menus are available, as well as early dinner specials. At the base of Skylon Tower is the Family Fun Centre, Niagara's largest entertainment complex with interactive games and rides for all ages. The 3D/4D theater features films like 'Legends of Niagara Falls.' Experience firsthand the native Indian legend of the 'Maid of the Mist' and the awesome power of the mighty falls up close in 3D/4D special effects. Afterward, perhaps browse the shopping concourse, which offers the widest selection of Niagara Falls specialty shops. The many gift shops feature distinctive Canadian souvenirs, clothing, jewelry, indigenous handcrafts, and local artisans such as Angelo Rossi Galleria and Studio. A master of glass-blowing with more than 50 years of experience, Angelo Rossi conducts demonstrations and tours of his gallery and studio; all pieces are hand signed by Angelo and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.
Shared Airport Transfer: Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls Canada
Make your Niagara Falls trip easy and smooth. A driver will be waiting for you upon your arrival to Buffalo International Airport (BUF) or when you are ready to depart your Niagara Falls, Canada hotel. For a group of up to 6 passengers or less, treat yourself to a relaxing and smooth ride. You guide/driver is knowledgeable and can answer your questions and assist with where to go and what to do all for the price a private airport transfer. Each of our new executive vans seat up to 6 passengers.Skip wait for taxis and shuttlesLet the driver take you to your hotel, the Maid of the Mist or just drop you off at the center of Niagara Falls. This transfer is to Niagara Falls on the Canadian Side.
Private Arrival Transfer: Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Niagara Falls, New York
Getting from the airport to a local hotel can be complicated, but it doesn’t have to be. There is a convenient option that takes all the hassle and guesswork out of renting a car or arranging for a shared shuttle after a long flight. There’s no need to deal with the frustration and lengthy lines that accompany these less-than-desirable options.Simplify the entire process upon arrival at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. Travel from Buffalo to to any Niagara Falls, New York hotel in style and comfort by arranging for a private, luxury transfer vehicle. It couldn’t be easier. After leaving the baggage claim area, look for a professional chauffeur that’s holding a personalized sign. That’s it. Then hop in the vehicle as one, or with up to eight other family and friends. The available options accommodate four people in a sedan, six people in a luxury SUV, or a private van that seats up to nine travelers. Sit back and relax. Travel time to Niagara Falls is approximately 35 minutes, depending on traffic conditions.Getting from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, New York has never been easier.
Private Departure Transfer: Niagara Falls, New York to Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Getting to the airport can be a frustrating and stressful event. If simply dealing with traffic wasn’t enough, there’s also the chore of trying to find a parking spot at the airport.Find a parking spot at the airport? That’s a lot easier said than done. Ask anyone who has tried. It has become one of the most annoying elements of air travel. And if time is of the essence (and when isn’t it?), that just adds to the stress and confusion.The whole process can be fixed by scheduling a private vehicle with a professional chauffeur. Simply purchase, confirm, and meet the driver. It’s that simple. And with the choice of a four-person sedan, a six-passenger SUV, or a van that seats up to nine people, it’s pretty easy to include friends, family, or even those co-workers joining in on a business trip. Service from any Niagara Falls, New York (USA) accommodation to the Buffalo Niagara International airport is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so it doesn’t matter when the flight is leaving. This ultra-convenient form of transportation will always be ready to roll when the Buffalo airport departures are.
Shared Airport Transfer: Buffalo Niagara International Airport to Niagara Falls NY
Meet your driver when you arrive at BUF and sit back and relax in the executive van on your drive to Niagara Falls, NY. Your knowledgeable driver can provide suggestions on where to go and what to do during your time in Niagara Falls. Choose between a drop off at your hotel, the Maid of the Mist or the center of Niagara Falls, NY. This transfer is to the US side of the falls and can accommodate up to six passengers.
Private Tour and Transfer from Buffalo Airport to Niagara Falls
Your driver/guide will take you down the exquisite Niagara Parkway and offer you your first fantastic view of the Niagara Gorge, the Rainbow, Bridal Veil and Horseshoe Falls. Stop along the way for photo opportunities. Then climb Murray Hill, travel through the Fallsview Hotel District and view the Brink of the Falls and the cascading Niagara River. Next, head down Victoria Avenue and Clifton Hill and onto your hotel. During this 20-minute tour, your driver will answer all of your questions about attractions, wineries, dining and things to do.There is something for everyone in Niagara Falls. Niagara is the most dynamic four-season destination in the world. Whether it be the spectacle and wonder of the Falls itself, the smell of ripening grapes, fine dining, a day or night out on the town, shopping, or a visit to one of the attractions, you can rest assured that you'll find exactly what you are looking for.