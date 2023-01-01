Part of the Mississippi River Trail, this unique public greenway runs atop the levee space that follows the curves of the Mississippi River all the way from the Fly behind Audubon Park to Jefferson Parish and beyond. It’s a nice spot for walking, jogging or biking, but views onto the river are occasionally so-so.

Be aware there aren’t enough paths connecting the levee to the street below, so if you try to cross off the path, you may get ankle deep in Mississippi mud. Still, it’s a good little green space.