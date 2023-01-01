Part of Tulane University, the Amistad Research Center is one of the nation’s largest repositories of African American history. The Amistad is not a museum, but it does display items from its collection in rotating exhibits that offer insights on ethnic heritage that you’re not likely to get from any other source. These exhibits are on the 2nd floor. Advance notice is required to visit the impressive Aaron Douglas Collection, which features the work of this well-known African American painter.

About 10% of the collection covers other ethnic minorities in America, including Native Americans, Asian Americans, Latin Americans and white Appalachians.