There are no rides at Storyland, located next to Carousel Gardens, but the fairy-tale statuary provides plenty of fuel for young imaginations. Children can play with – and climb upon – the Jabberwocky from Alice in Wonderland or enter the mouth of the whale from Pinocchio.
Storyland
New Orleans
