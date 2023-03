This little amusement park is anchored by a 1906 carousel that's a gem of vintage carny-ride happiness. Other thrills include a Ferris wheel, bumper cars and a tilt-a-whirl. If you want to stay for awhile, buy an $18 pass for unlimited rides. The park is closed outside of the above seasonal hours, although it is open on evenings during Celebration in the Oaks (a festival of lights in late November and December).