It’s supremely pleasant to stroll up to the Mississippi River as it runs by the Quarter. The entire riverfront area has been landscaped with pedestrian paths, public arts projects and small green spaces such as the Woldenberg Park. Sunset is the best time to come up here: couples walk around in love; container ships and ferries ply the water; and all feels bucolic. Nearby is the Jackson (Jax) Brewery, a mediocre shopping mall that does have free public restrooms.