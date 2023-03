If death is your thing, or you have an interest in serial killers, the Museum of Death will not disappoint. Starting with skulls (both animal and human) and moving on to various death-related topics, such as cannibalism, shrunken heads, morticians' instruments, disastrous events (the massacre in El Salvador etc), and even a how-to autopsy video, this is a smorgasbord of any and all things related to kicking the bucket.