Around 4000 Apache – not only Mescalero, but also Chiricahua and Lipan – live on this reservation, stretching approximately 720 sq miles south and west of Ruidoso on the flanks of the magnificent Sierra Blanca Peak. These nomadic peoples reached the area eight centuries ago; with their mobility increased by the acquisition of the horse, they later became much-feared raiders. They now run a casino hotel and a ski area.