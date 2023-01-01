Tularosa Basin Museum of History

Thoroughly regional little museum, spotlighting ancient people, ranching life, the military and local families of note. Lots of small-town artifacts too, from old clocks to school notebooks. Don't miss the interesting exhibit about the legendary Atari Tomb, a nearby landfill where approximately 792,000 Atari games, including an E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial game, were dumped in the early 1980s. After local kids started scavenging for them, the games were then buried under concrete.