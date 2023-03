Built in 1899 to carry timber down to Alamogordo for the El Paso and Northeastern Railroad, the railway line here twisted up the Sacramento Mountains for 32 miles, crossing 58 wooden trestles. The railway later carried passengers back and forth, ending its run in 1947. You can view the 60ft-high Mexican Canyon Trestle, restored in 2009 and 2010, from an overlook off US 82 as you head into Cloudcroft.