New Mexico Museum of Space History

Looming over the northeast corner of town and nicknamed 'the golden cube,' this four-story museum is surrounded by historic missiles, and holds excellent exhibits on space exploration. A Hall of Fame hails pioneers from William Congreve, whose rockets were fired at the Battle of Waterloo, to Neil Armstrong, while other displays cover New Mexico’s potential role in commercial space flight. The adjoining New Horizons Dome Theater (adult/child $8/6) screens giant-screen movies and has laser planetarium shows (adult/child $6/5).