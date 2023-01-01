The remote Three Rivers Petroglyph Site showcases over 21,000 petroglyphs, incised six centuries ago by the Jornada Mogollon people onto the flat surfaces of boulders atop a low ridge at the eastern edge of the Tularosa. The images include birds, animals, masks and human figures, and can be seen on an easy mile hike that leads through mesquite and cacti, with good views of the Sacramento Mountains to the east and White Sands on the western horizon.

There are five camping shelters at the parking lot, along with BBQ grills (free), restrooms, water and two hookups for RVs. Pets are allowed in the campground but not on the trails.

The site is 27 miles north of Alamogordo on Hwy 54, and then 5 miles east on a signed road. If you fancy roughing it for the night, a dirt road continues beyond the petroglyphs for about 9 miles to the White Mountain Wilderness, where you'll find Three Rivers Campground.