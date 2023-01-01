At the Valley of Fires Recreation Area, 4 miles west of Carrizozo, you can explore the rocky blackness of a 125-sq-mile lava flow that's 160ft deep in the middle. The paved 0.6-mile nature trail is easy for kids and holds informative signs describing the geology and biology of this volcanic wasteland, or simply hike off-trail, cutting cross-country over the flow. You’ll find first-come first-served campsites and shaded picnic tables near the visitor center.