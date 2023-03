This rawboned Maine farmhouse was made iconic when Andrew Wyeth painted it as the backdrop of his most famous painting, Christina's World. Wyeth viewed Christina Olson, the paralyzed daughter of the home's owner, as a symbol of Yankee forbearance. The house, part of the Farnsworth Art Museum, is now a small museum with text exhibits on Wyeth's life. It's located 14 miles (a pleasant half-hour drive) from downtown Rockland.