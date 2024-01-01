Owls Head Lighthouse

Midcoast Maine

LoginSave

This photogenic mid-19th-century lighthouse and keeper's cottage sits in a small, scenic state park outside of Rockland. It's a five-minute walk from the parking lot to the light, which is open intermittently to visitors in summer. To reach the park, take North Shore Dr off ME 73; the turn is about 2 miles south of Rockland's downtown.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • top view of fruity jam

    Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies

    22.73 MILES

    Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…

  • Rockland Harbor Breakwater Lighthouse

    Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

    1.85 MILES

    Tackle the rugged stone breakwater that stretches almost 1 mile into Rockland Harbor from Jameson Point at the harbor's northern shore. Made of granite…

  • ROCKLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES - 2012/10/12: Farnsworth Art museum. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Farnsworth Art Museum

    3.33 MILES

    One of the country's best small regional museums, the Farnsworth houses a collection spanning 200 years of American art. Artists who have lived or worked…

  • La Verna Preserve

    La Verna Preserve

    25.33 MILES

    This forested nature reserve is pretty compact, but within its confines there are 2.5 miles of trails and some 3600ft of shoreline. This waterfront is…

  • Maine, Camden Harbor, Camden Hills State Park, Penobscot Bay, View From Mount Batti. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

    Camden Hills State Park

    9.64 MILES

    With more than 30 miles of trails, this densely forested park is a choice place to take in the midcoast's magic. A favorite hike is the 45-minute (half…

  • Penobscot Marine Museum

    Penobscot Marine Museum

    26.08 MILES

    The superb Penobscot Marine Museum houses Maine’s biggest collection of mariner art and artifacts, which is spread through a number of historic buildings…

  • United Farmers Market of Maine

    United Farmers Market of Maine

    23.19 MILES

    This excellent, year-round farmers market features lots of prepared foods and a ton of craftspeople, artisans, artists and entertainment. It's basically a…

  • Wilson Museum

    Wilson Museum

    23.66 MILES

    On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made…

View more attractions

Nearby Midcoast Maine attractions

1. Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse

1.85 MILES

Tackle the rugged stone breakwater that stretches almost 1 mile into Rockland Harbor from Jameson Point at the harbor's northern shore. Made of granite…

2. Maine Lighthouse Museum

3.23 MILES

Perched over Rockland harbor (and sharing a building with the town's visitor center), this nifty little museum features vintage Fresnel lenses, foghorns,…

3. Center for Maine Contemporary Art

3.27 MILES

The CMCA's fabulous home is a clever, glass-enclosed space with a sawtooth roofline, designed by Toshiko Mori. The digs are perfect for featuring…

4. Puffin Project Visitor Center

3.29 MILES

If birds are your bag, visit this interesting little nonprofit center, where you can learn about the National Audubon Society's success in bringing…

5. Farnsworth Art Museum

3.33 MILES

One of the country's best small regional museums, the Farnsworth houses a collection spanning 200 years of American art. Artists who have lived or worked…

6. Andre the Seal

6.68 MILES

Rockport's biggest attraction? That may well be the granite statue of Andre the Seal. Andre was a crowd-pleasing showboat who swam to the harbor every…

7. Rockport Marine Park

6.7 MILES

Tiny Rockport's harbor is justifiably famous across the region as one of the most beautiful in New England. The all-encompassing park space area includes…

8. Camden Public Library

8.29 MILES

This gorgeous example of stately redbrick New England architecture is on the National Register of Historic Places. A library has occupied this building…