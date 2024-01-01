This photogenic mid-19th-century lighthouse and keeper's cottage sits in a small, scenic state park outside of Rockland. It's a five-minute walk from the parking lot to the light, which is open intermittently to visitors in summer. To reach the park, take North Shore Dr off ME 73; the turn is about 2 miles south of Rockland's downtown.
Owls Head Lighthouse
Midcoast Maine
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies
22.73 MILES
Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…
Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse
1.85 MILES
Tackle the rugged stone breakwater that stretches almost 1 mile into Rockland Harbor from Jameson Point at the harbor's northern shore. Made of granite…
3.33 MILES
One of the country's best small regional museums, the Farnsworth houses a collection spanning 200 years of American art. Artists who have lived or worked…
25.33 MILES
This forested nature reserve is pretty compact, but within its confines there are 2.5 miles of trails and some 3600ft of shoreline. This waterfront is…
9.64 MILES
With more than 30 miles of trails, this densely forested park is a choice place to take in the midcoast's magic. A favorite hike is the 45-minute (half…
26.08 MILES
The superb Penobscot Marine Museum houses Maine’s biggest collection of mariner art and artifacts, which is spread through a number of historic buildings…
United Farmers Market of Maine
23.19 MILES
This excellent, year-round farmers market features lots of prepared foods and a ton of craftspeople, artisans, artists and entertainment. It's basically a…
23.66 MILES
On the waterfront, about half a mile west of the town dock, the Wilson Museum houses an exquisite collection of fossils as well as global artifacts made…
Nearby Midcoast Maine attractions
1. Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse
1.85 MILES
Tackle the rugged stone breakwater that stretches almost 1 mile into Rockland Harbor from Jameson Point at the harbor's northern shore. Made of granite…
3.23 MILES
Perched over Rockland harbor (and sharing a building with the town's visitor center), this nifty little museum features vintage Fresnel lenses, foghorns,…
3. Center for Maine Contemporary Art
3.27 MILES
The CMCA's fabulous home is a clever, glass-enclosed space with a sawtooth roofline, designed by Toshiko Mori. The digs are perfect for featuring…
4. Puffin Project Visitor Center
3.29 MILES
If birds are your bag, visit this interesting little nonprofit center, where you can learn about the National Audubon Society's success in bringing…
3.33 MILES
One of the country's best small regional museums, the Farnsworth houses a collection spanning 200 years of American art. Artists who have lived or worked…
6.68 MILES
Rockport's biggest attraction? That may well be the granite statue of Andre the Seal. Andre was a crowd-pleasing showboat who swam to the harbor every…
6.7 MILES
Tiny Rockport's harbor is justifiably famous across the region as one of the most beautiful in New England. The all-encompassing park space area includes…
8.29 MILES
This gorgeous example of stately redbrick New England architecture is on the National Register of Historic Places. A library has occupied this building…