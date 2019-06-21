Johnson & Wales University's oddity of a museum displays about 300,000 objects connected in some way to the culinary arts. Ogle a cookbook collection dating back to the 15th century, resist fingering presidential cutlery and peruse over 4000 menus from around the world. To reach the museum, it's a straight shot south on Rte 1 toward Pawtuxet.
Culinary Arts Museum
Providence
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
23.31 MILES
While the peerless position and splendor of the grounds alone are worth the price of admission, this faux-English manor house also contains heiress and…
22.4 MILES
A 70-room Italian Renaissance megapalace inspired by 16th-century Genoese palazzi, the Breakers is the most magnificent of Newport's grandiose mansions…
21.74 MILES
Designed by Horace Trumbauer in 1901, the Elms is a replica of Château d'Asnières, built near Paris in 1750. Here you can take a 'behind-the-scenes' tour…
3.25 MILES
Designed by McKim, Mead and White in 1904, the Rhode Island State House rises above the Providence skyline, easily visible from miles around. Modeled in…
21.8 MILES
Fort Adams is America's largest coastal fortification and the centerpiece of this gorgeous state park, which juts out into Narragansett Bay. It's the…
2.81 MILES
One of the most prominent buildings on Benefit St, the Greek Revival Providence Athenaeum was designed by William Strickland and completed in 1838. This…
National Museum of American Illustration
22.31 MILES
This acclaimed museum features an impressive collection of 'the most American of American Art' including Maxfield Parrish's impossibly luminous works in…
16.13 MILES
Located in Portsmouth, 6 miles north of Newport, on the site of a former missile manufacturing plant, this fantastic, new-in-2017 museum showcases more…
Nearby Providence attractions
1. Planetarium and Museum of Natural History
1.25 MILES
In the midst of the 430-acre Roger Williams Park, this compact Natural History Museum boasts a diverse range of Earth-themed exhibits and a planetarium…
1.33 MILES
The main attraction of Roger Williams Park is this zoo, which is home to more than 600 animals (including polar bears, giraffes and lemurs) and performs…
1.36 MILES
In 1871 Betsey Williams, great-great-great-granddaughter of the founder of Providence, donated her farm to the city as a public park. Today this 430-acre…
4. Providence Children's Museum
2.23 MILES
This well-designed, hands-on museum genuinely delights its intended guests, who can enter a giant kaleidoscope, do experiments with water fountains,…
2.58 MILES
The ruddy-brick John Brown House, built in 1786 atop College Hill, now houses yet another impressive Rhode Island local history museum. This one is…
2.66 MILES
Providence's Rhode Island School of Design maintains several fine galleries. This one, the Sol Koffler Gallery, serves as the main exhibition space for…
2.75 MILES
Immediately east of Providence's downtown, you'll find College Hill, where you can see the city's Colonial history reflected in the 18th-century houses…
2.76 MILES
On Providence's Benefit St, the 1708 Stephen Hopkins House, named for the 10-time governor and Declaration of Independence signer, was rescued in the…