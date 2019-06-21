Culinary Arts Museum

Providence

Johnson & Wales University's oddity of a museum displays about 300,000 objects connected in some way to the culinary arts. Ogle a cookbook collection dating back to the 15th century, resist fingering presidential cutlery and peruse over 4000 menus from around the world. To reach the museum, it's a straight shot south on Rte 1 toward Pawtuxet.

