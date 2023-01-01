1809 Hedge House

You can't miss this grand, Federal edifice overlooking Plymouth Harbor. Originally built on Court St for a sea captain, it became the home of merchant Thomas Hedge, one of the town's early industrialists and entrepreneurs. In the early 20th century, the house was purchased by the Antiquarian Society and moved to its current location. A 30-minute tour shows off the furniture, china, textiles and other treasures that would have been collected by a wealthy merchant family.