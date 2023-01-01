Plimoth Grist Mill

In 1636, local leaders constructed a gristmill on Town Brook so that the growing community could grind corn and produce cornmeal. Today, the replica mill is on the site of the original, still grinding corn the old-fashioned way. Take home a bag of freshly ground cornmeal as a souvenir.

A few days a week, you can see the waterwheel at work, hear the crackling of corn and smell the cornmeal as it is produced. On other days, tours demonstrate the process of grinding whole corn into cornmeal and discuss the ecology of the area.