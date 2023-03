Bishop's Orchards Winery has been serving shoreline communities with fresh produce since 1871. Much more than just a winery, Bishop's is also a pick-your-own farm, where berries, peaches, pears, apples and pumpkins can be picked from June through October. The rich variety of produce means the Bishop's market (open year-round) is one of the best in the area.

If you have kids, they'll get a kick out of the llamas, alpacas and grazing goats.