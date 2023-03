After WWII Omaha's Offutt Air Force Base was home to the US Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), the nuclear force detailed in Stanley Kubrick's Dr Strangelove. SAC's legacy is documented at this vast museum, which has an example of every significant US bomber, from the B-17 to the B-52. Don't expect anything exploring the moral implications of bombing. It's 30 miles southwest of Omaha, well within the kill radius of a 1-megaton bomb.