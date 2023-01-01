Once a separate city, South Omaha was the center of the Omaha stockyards starting in the late 1800s. Today it's a hub of Omaha's thriving Hispanic community. The South 24th Street commercial strip between L and Q Streets has repurposed Victorian-era brick buildings and is good for a self-guided walking tour (www.restorationexchange.org/events/walking-tours). Admire the lavish facade of the Roseland Theater (4932 S 24th St), tour El Museo Latino, browse the family-owned shops and stop for a snack at International Bakery.