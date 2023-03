Entering into this three-story arts center (a former mattress warehouse) is like diving down the rabbit hole into an alternative universe ruled by eccentric artists. The namesake 'hot shops' are the glassblowing, pottery, bronze-casting and blacksmithing studios that anchor the building. Above them are 55 studios where artists create and display their works for all to see. Peruse the labyrinthine studios, sign up for art classes or attend an event.