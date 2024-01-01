University of Nebraska State Museum

Nebraska

See what the university's own legions of Indiana Jones's have been up to at the campus museum, where archeological and academic discoveries are displayed. Areas include the Jurassic Dinosaur Gallery, the First Peoples of the Plains Gallery and the Hall of Nebraska Wildlife. (Fear not, the displays are much more interesting than the stodgy academic names.)

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

    Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

    24.21 MILES

    After WWII Omaha's Offutt Air Force Base was home to the US Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), the nuclear force detailed in Stanley Kubrick's Dr…

  • Lincoln Children's Museum

    Lincoln Children's Museum

    0.34 MILES

    Three floors of excitement keep kids of all ages breathing fast with anticipation at this downtown museum. Fire engines, a moon lander, a prairie dog town…

  • Nebraska History Museum

    Nebraska History Museum

    0.39 MILES

    Follows the Cornhusker State's story, starting with the large First Nebraskans room. Compare the pioneer sod house to the Pawnee earth lodge.

  • State Capitol

    State Capitol

    0.83 MILES

    From the outside, Nebraska's remarkable 1932 400ft-high state capitol represents the apex of phallic architecture (like many tall buildings in the Plains,…

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln

    University of Nebraska-Lincoln

    0.19 MILES

    The university has its main campus in the middle of town. The complex is as practical as a farmer and lacks highlights, but is an interesting stroll. When…

