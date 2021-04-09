This bluff, about 1 mile east of downtown, offers stunning vistas of central Red Wing below and the Mississippi River out in the distance. You can drive…
Red Wing
The prosperous red-brick river port of Red Wing is a more laid-back version of Stillwater to the north in that it's got the beautifully restored, historic downtown, but lacks the frenetic tourist scene. The town grew wealthy in the 19th century as a middleman in the burgeoning wheat trade and then scored big with Red Wing Shoes, an iconic footwear brand with retail outlets around the country. People come to admire the handsome downtown buildings and to walk or cycle the trails that parallel the river or lead out onto the prominent bluffs overlooking the river. A beautifully maintained historic hotel and some time-warp Americana places to eat add to the charm.
Explore Red Wing
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Red Wing.
See
Memorial Park
This bluff, about 1 mile east of downtown, offers stunning vistas of central Red Wing below and the Mississippi River out in the distance. You can drive…
See
Barn Bluff
This distinctive bluff towers some 400 feet, seemingly out of nowhere, and offers some moderately difficult climbing that's rewarded with breathtaking…
See
Pottery Museum
Thousands of pieces of Red Wing stoneware, earthenware and ceramics displayed here show off the town's long history as a major pottery-maker going back to…
See
Red Wing Shoe Museum
This museum, above a Red Wing shoe store downtown, is dedicated to the history of the iconic shoe brand that both got its start here and bears the city's…