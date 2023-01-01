A local favorite that's missed by most visitors, this wooden-plank boardwalk extends a scenic 1350ft across an expansive marsh to Town Neck Beach. The beach itself is a bit rocky – so-so for swimming but perfect for walks and beachcombing. Once you reach the beach, turn right to make a 1.5-mile loop along the shoreline and then follow the creek back to the boardwalk. There's a $15 parking fee in July and August; at other times it's free.

You won't find any signs: to get there, take MA 6A to the center of Sandwich, turn north onto Jarves St at the lights, then left on Factory St and right onto Boardwalk Rd.

