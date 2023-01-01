Green Briar Nature Center & Jam Kitchen

This is a lovely mixed bag of family-friendly attractions: a nature center surrounded by walking trails; a small museum dedicated to Thornton W Burgess, the Sandwich native who wrote the Peter Cottontail series of children's books; and a century-old jam kitchen. You can sign up for jam-making classes, or purchase the kitchen's output in the gift shop. There's also a program of events for kids and adults, from gardening to nature walks. It's east of town, signposted off Rte 6A.