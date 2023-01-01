Looking for a warm-water swim? Craigville, like other south-side beaches, has warmer water than those on the Cape's north side. This mile-long stretch of sand is a great swimming beach that attracts a college crowd.

With 450 parking spaces, the most of any Barnstable beach, you're unlikely to get shut out even on the sunniest midsummer day. Beach facilities include changing rooms, showers, lifeguards and snack bars. Parking costs $20 in summer.

Craigville Beach adjoins Long Beach, the longest stretch of sand on the south side of town, which makes it ideal for leisurely beach strolls. A walk to the end and back is 3 miles round-trip.