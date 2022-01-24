©haveseen/Shutterstock

Western Maine

Western Maine receives far fewer visitors than the coast, which thrills the outdoorsy types who love its dense forests and solitary peaks just the way they are. While much of the land is still wilderness, there are some notable settlements. The fine old town of Bethel and the mountain setting of Rangeley are relatively accessible to city dwellers in the northeast, while Bridgton's quirky offerings make it a cool weekend retreat.

In the fall, leaf-peepers make their way inland with cameras and picnic baskets. In winter, skiers and snowmobilers turn the mountains into their playground. In the warmer months, the lakes, rivers, campgrounds and hiking trails draw lovers of the great outdoors.

This is rural America at its most rustic. So bring a map and don't expect to rely on your cell phone – signals can be few and far between in these parts.

Explore Western Maine

  • Height of Land

    The expansive view of island-dotted Mooselookmeguntic Lake (the largest of the Rangeley Lakes) as it sweeps north toward distant mountains is astounding…

  • G

    Grafton Notch State Park

    Sitting astride the Grafton Notch Scenic Byway within the Mahoosuc Range, this rugged park is a stunner. Carved by a glacier that retreated 12,000 years…

  • R

    Rufus Porter Museum

    This well-regarded museum in the center of town looks at the work of 19th-century Renaissance man Rufus Porter. Porter is recognized throughout New…

  • M

    Maine Mineral & Gem Museum

    The biggest thing to hit Bethel in years, this well-designed geology museum is still a work in progress (but should be open by the time you read this) but…

  • S

    Sebago Lake State Park

    This 1500-acre park is a popular and scenic place to swim, picnic and camp on the way to Portland. Sebago Lake is Maine’s second-largest lake, at 45 sq…

  • S

    Sunday River Covered Bridge

    So photogenic it's a hot spot for wedding photographs, this 87ft-long covered bridge dates from 1872 and is worth the short detour if you're in the area…

  • P

    Pondicherry Park

    The photogenic Bob Dunning Memorial Bridge was built by district craftsmen in 2007 to honor a local conservationist. It marks the northern entrance to…

  • R

    Rangeley Town Cove Park

    Just behind the visitor center in Rangeley town, this park is a scenic spot in which to enjoy a picnic.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Maine.

