The expansive view of island-dotted Mooselookmeguntic Lake (the largest of the Rangeley Lakes) as it sweeps north toward distant mountains is astounding…
Western Maine
Western Maine receives far fewer visitors than the coast, which thrills the outdoorsy types who love its dense forests and solitary peaks just the way they are. While much of the land is still wilderness, there are some notable settlements. The fine old town of Bethel and the mountain setting of Rangeley are relatively accessible to city dwellers in the northeast, while Bridgton's quirky offerings make it a cool weekend retreat.
In the fall, leaf-peepers make their way inland with cameras and picnic baskets. In winter, skiers and snowmobilers turn the mountains into their playground. In the warmer months, the lakes, rivers, campgrounds and hiking trails draw lovers of the great outdoors.
This is rural America at its most rustic. So bring a map and don't expect to rely on your cell phone – signals can be few and far between in these parts.
Explore Western Maine
- Height of Land
The expansive view of island-dotted Mooselookmeguntic Lake (the largest of the Rangeley Lakes) as it sweeps north toward distant mountains is astounding…
- GGrafton Notch State Park
Sitting astride the Grafton Notch Scenic Byway within the Mahoosuc Range, this rugged park is a stunner. Carved by a glacier that retreated 12,000 years…
- RRufus Porter Museum
This well-regarded museum in the center of town looks at the work of 19th-century Renaissance man Rufus Porter. Porter is recognized throughout New…
- MMaine Mineral & Gem Museum
The biggest thing to hit Bethel in years, this well-designed geology museum is still a work in progress (but should be open by the time you read this) but…
- SSebago Lake State Park
This 1500-acre park is a popular and scenic place to swim, picnic and camp on the way to Portland. Sebago Lake is Maine’s second-largest lake, at 45 sq…
- SSunday River Covered Bridge
So photogenic it's a hot spot for wedding photographs, this 87ft-long covered bridge dates from 1872 and is worth the short detour if you're in the area…
- PPondicherry Park
The photogenic Bob Dunning Memorial Bridge was built by district craftsmen in 2007 to honor a local conservationist. It marks the northern entrance to…
- RRangeley Town Cove Park
Just behind the visitor center in Rangeley town, this park is a scenic spot in which to enjoy a picnic.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Western Maine.
See
Height of Land
The expansive view of island-dotted Mooselookmeguntic Lake (the largest of the Rangeley Lakes) as it sweeps north toward distant mountains is astounding…
See
Grafton Notch State Park
Sitting astride the Grafton Notch Scenic Byway within the Mahoosuc Range, this rugged park is a stunner. Carved by a glacier that retreated 12,000 years…
See
Rufus Porter Museum
This well-regarded museum in the center of town looks at the work of 19th-century Renaissance man Rufus Porter. Porter is recognized throughout New…
See
Maine Mineral & Gem Museum
The biggest thing to hit Bethel in years, this well-designed geology museum is still a work in progress (but should be open by the time you read this) but…
See
Sebago Lake State Park
This 1500-acre park is a popular and scenic place to swim, picnic and camp on the way to Portland. Sebago Lake is Maine’s second-largest lake, at 45 sq…
See
Sunday River Covered Bridge
So photogenic it's a hot spot for wedding photographs, this 87ft-long covered bridge dates from 1872 and is worth the short detour if you're in the area…
See
Pondicherry Park
The photogenic Bob Dunning Memorial Bridge was built by district craftsmen in 2007 to honor a local conservationist. It marks the northern entrance to…
See
Rangeley Town Cove Park
Just behind the visitor center in Rangeley town, this park is a scenic spot in which to enjoy a picnic.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Western Maine
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.