New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…
Mount Desert Island
Formed by glaciers some 18,000 years ago, Mount Desert Island (MDI) is the jewel of the Down East region. It offers vast geographical variety, from freshwater lakes to dense forests, and from stark granite cliffs to voluptuous river valleys. There are many ways to experience the 108-sq-mile island's natural beauty, whether hiking the forested mountains, swimming in the secluded lakes or kayaking along the rocky coast. About two-thirds of Mount Desert Island belongs to Acadia National Park, one of New England's biggest draws.
While the coastal vistas and spruce forests are impressive, Acadia draws enormous crowds, particularly in July and August. Be prepared for long lines and heavily congested roads, or plan your visit for the off-season. You could also opt to stay on the 'Quietside,' an affectionate and apt nickname given to the area west of the Somes Sound.
Explore Mount Desert Island
- Acadia National Park
New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…
- Cadillac Mountain
Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…
- SSand Beach
One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…
- JJordan Pond
On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…
- TThuya Garden
Some of the most beautiful gardens on the island lie hidden atop a forest-backed bluff overlooking the east side of the harbor. Flowers bursting with…
- WWendell Gilley Museum
For rainy-day amusement, pay a visit to this handsomely designed museum, which displays the exquisite wooden carvings of Wendell Gilley, one of the world…
- AAsticou Azalea Garden
Created in 1957, this lovely 2.3-acre garden is laced with paths, little shelters and ornamental Japanese-style bridges. Azaleas and rhododendrons bloom…
- BBass Harbor Head Light
There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island; it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in…
- TThunder Hole
Waves rush into a natural opening carved into the rocks to create a thunderous splash, reaching high into the air when conditions are right. Steps from…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mount Desert Island.
See
Acadia National Park
New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…
See
Cadillac Mountain
Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…
See
Sand Beach
One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…
See
Jordan Pond
On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…
See
Thuya Garden
Some of the most beautiful gardens on the island lie hidden atop a forest-backed bluff overlooking the east side of the harbor. Flowers bursting with…
See
Wendell Gilley Museum
For rainy-day amusement, pay a visit to this handsomely designed museum, which displays the exquisite wooden carvings of Wendell Gilley, one of the world…
See
Asticou Azalea Garden
Created in 1957, this lovely 2.3-acre garden is laced with paths, little shelters and ornamental Japanese-style bridges. Azaleas and rhododendrons bloom…
See
Bass Harbor Head Light
There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island; it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in…
See
Thunder Hole
Waves rush into a natural opening carved into the rocks to create a thunderous splash, reaching high into the air when conditions are right. Steps from…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Mount Desert Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.