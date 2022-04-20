Mount Desert Island

Formed by glaciers some 18,000 years ago, Mount Desert Island (MDI) is the jewel of the Down East region. It offers vast geographical variety, from freshwater lakes to dense forests, and from stark granite cliffs to voluptuous river valleys. There are many ways to experience the 108-sq-mile island's natural beauty, whether hiking the forested mountains, swimming in the secluded lakes or kayaking along the rocky coast. About two-thirds of Mount Desert Island belongs to Acadia National Park, one of New England's biggest draws.

While the coastal vistas and spruce forests are impressive, Acadia draws enormous crowds, particularly in July and August. Be prepared for long lines and heavily congested roads, or plan your visit for the off-season. You could also opt to stay on the 'Quietside,' an affectionate and apt nickname given to the area west of the Somes Sound.

Explore Mount Desert Island

  • Acadia National Park

    New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…

  • Cadillac Mountain

    Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…

  • S

    Sand Beach

    One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…

  • J

    Jordan Pond

    On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…

  • T

    Thuya Garden

    Some of the most beautiful gardens on the island lie hidden atop a forest-backed bluff overlooking the east side of the harbor. Flowers bursting with…

  • W

    Wendell Gilley Museum

    For rainy-day amusement, pay a visit to this handsomely designed museum, which displays the exquisite wooden carvings of Wendell Gilley, one of the world…

  • A

    Asticou Azalea Garden

    Created in 1957, this lovely 2.3-acre garden is laced with paths, little shelters and ornamental Japanese-style bridges. Azaleas and rhododendrons bloom…

  • B

    Bass Harbor Head Light

    There is only one lighthouse on Mount Desert Island; it sits in the somnolent village of Bass Harbor in the far southwest corner of the park. Built in…

  • T

    Thunder Hole

    Waves rush into a natural opening carved into the rocks to create a thunderous splash, reaching high into the air when conditions are right. Steps from…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Mount Desert Island.

