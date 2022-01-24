Leslie Taylor / Stocksy United

Without question, this is quintessential Maine: as you head further up the coast toward Canada, the peninsulas seem to narrow, jutting further into the sea. The fishing villages get smaller; the lobster pounds are closer to the water. If you make time to drive to the edge of the shore, south off US 1, let it be here.

The star of the midcoast is Mount Desert Island, home to the spectacular Acadia National Park, where the mountains meet the sea. It offers some of the best hiking in coastal Maine. Island destinations worth visiting include the vibrant summer resort town of Bar Harbor, the elegant village of Northeast Harbor and heart-of-gold Southwest Harbor.

For quiet walks and traditional coastal villages away from the tourist throngs, continue further up the coast from Bar Harbor all the way to the rugged sea cliffs near Lubec, the last town before the Canadian border.

Explore Down East

  • Acadia National Park

    New England's only national park turned 100 in 2016 – it's a fine-looking centenarian. Within its borders are impressive coastal landmarks and great…

  • Cutler Coast Public Lands

    This little-known reserve a few miles northeast of Cutler has hiking trails amid spectacular coastal scenery. If you've visited Acadia National Park and…

  • Nervous Nellie's Jams & Jellies

    Nervous Nellie's cooks up delicious jams and chutneys the old-fashioned way from its base on Deer Isle. It's well worth making the trip to load up on jars…

  • Cadillac Mountain

    Don't leave the park without driving – or hiking – to the 1530ft summit of Cadillac Mountain. For panoramic views of Frenchman Bay, walk the paved 0.5…

  • Roosevelt Cottage

    The highlight of a trip to Campobello Island is a visit to the 34-room 'cottage' where Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt spent many fine summers. Free guided…

  • S

    Sand Beach

    One of Acadia's most surprising features is this beautiful stretch of sandy shoreline tucked between mountains on the east side of Mount Desert Island…

  • J

    Jordan Pond

    On clear days, the glassy waters of this 176-acre pond reflect the image of Penobscot Mountain like a mirror. A stroll around the pond and its surrounding…

  • T

    Tea with Eleanor

    Knowledgeable guides tell colorful stories about Eleanor Roosevelt during a memorable one-hour talk held in the Wells-Shober Cottage (a five-minute walk…

  • West Quoddy Head Lighthouse

    This photogenic red-and-white striped lighthouse anchors the eastern end of the Quoddy Head State Park, and opens for visits during July and August …

