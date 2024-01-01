This museum is basically the ultimate attic of someone who is very into military paraphernalia – exhibits range from Medals of Honor and service uniforms from all branches of the US military to pins, badges, arrowheads and, outside, some artillery pieces, tanks and a Civil War cannon.
North Louisiana Military Museum
Ruston
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Downtown Ruston Historic District
0.27 MILES
An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…
0.13 MILES
The bounty of Northern Louisiana is on full display at this market, which showcases meats, produce, artisan crafts and coffee from around the region. One…
4.73 MILES
Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and…
F Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center
1.08 MILES
Located on the campus of Louisiana Tech, this center includes two galleries that display changing art exhibitions throughout the year. The choices are…
2.16 MILES
This 23-acre park is full of woods, streams and a small learning center that's a nice educational distraction for kids (or curious adults).
