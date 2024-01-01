Huckleberry Trails Park

Ruston

LoginSave

This 23-acre park is full of woods, streams and a small learning center that's a nice educational distraction for kids (or curious adults).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Downtown Ruston Historic District

    Downtown Ruston Historic District

    1.88 MILES

    An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…

  • Ruston Farmers Market

    Ruston Farmers Market

    2.03 MILES

    The bounty of Northern Louisiana is on full display at this market, which showcases meats, produce, artisan crafts and coffee from around the region. One…

  • Eddie G Robinson Museum

    Eddie G Robinson Museum

    2.81 MILES

    Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and…

  • F Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center

    F Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center

    1.1 MILES

    Located on the campus of Louisiana Tech, this center includes two galleries that display changing art exhibitions throughout the year. The choices are…

  • North Louisiana Military Museum

    North Louisiana Military Museum

    2.16 MILES

    This museum is basically the ultimate attic of someone who is very into military paraphernalia – exhibits range from Medals of Honor and service uniforms…

View more attractions

Nearby Ruston attractions

1. F Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center

1.1 MILES

Located on the campus of Louisiana Tech, this center includes two galleries that display changing art exhibitions throughout the year. The choices are…

2. Downtown Ruston Historic District

1.88 MILES

An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…

3. Ruston Farmers Market

2.03 MILES

The bounty of Northern Louisiana is on full display at this market, which showcases meats, produce, artisan crafts and coffee from around the region. One…

4. North Louisiana Military Museum

2.16 MILES

This museum is basically the ultimate attic of someone who is very into military paraphernalia – exhibits range from Medals of Honor and service uniforms…

5. Eddie G Robinson Museum

2.81 MILES

Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and…