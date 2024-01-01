Located on the campus of Louisiana Tech, this center includes two galleries that display changing art exhibitions throughout the year. The choices are carefully curated thanks to Tech's notable School of Design, and the result is a nice taste of contemporary art in a fairly rustic corner of Northern Louisiana.
F Jay Taylor Visual Arts Center
Ruston
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Downtown Ruston Historic District
0.81 MILES
An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…
0.96 MILES
The bounty of Northern Louisiana is on full display at this market, which showcases meats, produce, artisan crafts and coffee from around the region. One…
3.68 MILES
Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and…
North Louisiana Military Museum
1.08 MILES
This museum is basically the ultimate attic of someone who is very into military paraphernalia – exhibits range from Medals of Honor and service uniforms…
1.1 MILES
This 23-acre park is full of woods, streams and a small learning center that's a nice educational distraction for kids (or curious adults).
Nearby Ruston attractions
1. Downtown Ruston Historic District
0.81 MILES
An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's…
0.96 MILES
The bounty of Northern Louisiana is on full display at this market, which showcases meats, produce, artisan crafts and coffee from around the region. One…
3. North Louisiana Military Museum
1.08 MILES
This museum is basically the ultimate attic of someone who is very into military paraphernalia – exhibits range from Medals of Honor and service uniforms…
1.1 MILES
This 23-acre park is full of woods, streams and a small learning center that's a nice educational distraction for kids (or curious adults).
3.68 MILES
Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and…