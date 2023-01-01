Downtown Ruston Historic District

An 18-block chunk of downtown Ruston is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and includes 78 buildings built between 1909 and 1965. That's not very old if you're from another hemisphere, but there are plenty of arts-and-crafts, Spanish Revival, Classical Revival and modernist buildings packed in. It's a pleasure to walk around and soak up the Americana. The historic district is centered on Railroad Park, a small green plot that often serves as a public performance space.