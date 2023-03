Eddie G Robinson was one of college football's most iconic coaches, claiming 408 victories at Grambling University, graduating 80% of his players and ushering some 200 of said players into the professional National Football League. This museum, located on the campus of Grambling, about 5 miles west of Ruston, examines the man's life and the era he coached in. A good stop if you have a love of the game, or are just curious about its history.