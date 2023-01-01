Halim Time & Glass Museum

This small but worthwhile 2017 addition to Evanston's cultural landscape houses a two-fold collection of American stained glass, mostly recovered from East Coast churches, and a stunning gallery of international clocks and pocket watches.

The striking stained-glass works are divided into two sections: 'Stained Glass Masters' (highlights include stunning works from John La Farge and a 20ft behemoth by Mary Tillinghast) and Louis Comfort Tiffany (a master of art nouveau and aesthetic stained glass – you'll recognize his lamps!). Upstairs, the time-telling collection features British longcase clocks, maritime chronographs, French art clocks, and, most impressively, a gallery of European-made clocks for the Chinese Imperial Court. Interactive displays show the movement capabilities of each clock.