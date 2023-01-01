The pointy clutch of rocks sticking out as the road swings left before the 21-mile marker is, appropriately enough, called Rock Point. This popular surf spot is the site of local competitions and is the place to go if you’re looking for east-end swells.

After the 21-mile marker the road starts to wind upwards. It’s a good paved road – the problem is that there’s not always enough of it. In places, including some cliff-hugging curves, this road is wide enough for only one car, so expect to go slow. The road levels out just before the 24-mile marker, where there’s a fine view of the islet of Mokuhoʻoniki, a seabird sanctuary.